Atmanirbhar Bharat expo brings science, innovation to Chamba

A three-day national-level science, innovation and industry exhibition, ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat – 3rd Destination Himachal Expo 2026’, opened at the historic Chaugan Ground in Chamba on Friday, bringing together scientific institutions, government organisations, artisans, farmers and local entrepreneurs on a common platform.

Organised by Aavishkar Exhibition, the exhibition will conclude on October 25. Addressing a press conference, Mani Tiwari of Aavishkar Exhibition said the event aimed to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, along with the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, to the people.

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The participation of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) is among the key attractions. Space suits and models related to space programmes have been displayed to familiarise children and young people with space science.

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Other participating institutions include Northern Railway; the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur; the Geological Survey of India, Lucknow; and the Palampur Science Centre. The exhibits feature research and demonstrations related to science, astronomy, minerals and agriculture.

A cultural and handicrafts pavilion showcasing the traditional crafts and heritage of Madhya Pradesh has also been set up at the venue.

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The exhibition is being organised with the support of the local administration, and entry is free for the public. Stalls featuring local products and technologies are also offering items for sale, providing self-help groups and farmer-producer organisations from Himachal Pradesh with a platform to showcase their products and reach potential customers.

Tiwari said Governor Kavinder Gupta would visit the exhibition on October 24, while MP Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj and local public representatives would attend on October 25. He urged residents, students and farmers to visit the expo and learn about India’s scientific progress, innovation and efforts towards self-reliance.

On the opening day, students from various schools in Chamba town, along with farmers and orchardists from different parts of the district, visited the exhibition to learn about the displays and new technologies.

Nidhi Singh, Senior Public Relations Officer for Northern India; scientist Dr Sukhwinder Singh; and KP Mishra from the Madhya Pradesh handicrafts section were also present on the occasion.