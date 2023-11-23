ATR sought on welfare of transgenders

Shimla, November 22

The Directorate of Higher Education has sought the action taken report (ATR) from the principals of all colleges and all deputy directors on welfare of transgender persons. The principals and deputy directors have also been directed to set up monitoring committee/cell in all educational institutions to address the issue of prejudices, discrimination, sexual abuse and other acts of violence against transgenders.

The Director, Higher Education, has also issued direction that transgender students are not discriminated against in pursuing higher studies and provision for financial assistance to transgender students be ensured to help them pursue degree/diploma and PG courses.

As per the advisory issued by the National Human Right Commission for the welfare of transgender persons in education sector, the educational institutions need to take steps to protect “gender non-conforming” students from bullying, harassment and other forms of violence.

