Attack in court reprehensible, will take strict action, says Himachal CM

Bilaspur, June 21
Terming the attack on a man inside court premises here as “reprehensible”, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday that the Himachal Pradesh government will take strict action in the matter.
A man allegedly involved in an attack on a former MLA was shot at in a court’s premises in Bilaspur on Thursday.
Sukhu said the state government would not allow such incidents in the state, and added that the Bilaspur DGP and SP have been directed to take strict action. Action will be taken as per law against those involved in the incident, he added.
Two people on a motorbike had opened fire at Saurabh Patyal, one of the 13 who are now facing a trial over the alleged attack on Congress leader Bamber Thakur. The ex-MLA from the Bilaspur Assembly seat was allegedly attacked on February 23 this year.
One of the two assailants, Sunny Gill (34), who hails from Ludhiana in Punjab, was caught by the police on Thursday. Police are also looking for the other attacker, they said.
