Attack on jail warder at Sub-Jail Kishanpura, case registered against 5 inmates

In a case highlighting deteriorating discipline at the Sub-Jail in Kishanpura (Nalagarh), five inmates allegedly attacked a jail warder on duty late Saturday evening, leaving him and another policeman injured.

Advertisement

According to the complaint filed by Rohit Kumar, a jail warder at the Kishanpura sub-jail, the incident occurred while he was on surveillance duty when inmates Suryatej, Deepak, Sunil, Gurcharan and Gagan allegedly ganged up and attacked him.

Advertisement

Rohit Kumar sustained injuries to his head and back after the inmates allegedly overpowered and repeatedly assaulted him. The complaint further stated that when Havildar Nandlal intervened to rescue him, the accused inmates attacked him as well, causing injuries. As the situation escalated, other jail personnel rushed to the spot and brought the matter under control.

Advertisement

The inmates also allegedly obstructed government duty and issued death threats to the policemen.

A case has been registered at the Manpura police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prisons Act on the complaint filed by the injured policemen. Further investigation is underway, said SP Baddi Vinod Dhiman.

Advertisement

Most of the accused inmates are lodged under preventive detention under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988, for their repeated involvement in drug trafficking, while others are facing charges in cases related to robbery and dacoity.

According to the preliminary police investigation, the inmates were upset over restrictions imposed on them and allegedly attacked the policemen to “teach them a lesson.”