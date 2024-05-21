‘Attack’ on Kangana govt doing, says Bindal

Continued from P1
He said the Election Commission was protecting the government. Bindal added that they have filed an FIR on this issue, though they did not expect any action against the erring Congress functionaries. He alleged that their Yuva Morcha functionary Rohan Kapoor was beaten brutally.
Bindal said, “Ever since Ravi Thakur has been nominated as their candidate for the Vidhan Sabha seat, the Chief Minister and his party are depressed. When Ravi Thakur was in the Congress, there was no problem with his house but when he joined the BJP, that house was termed illegal. First, its boundary wall was broken by using bulldozers and yesterday, voters were intimidated.
Bulldozers were used all day to inflict damage to his house.”
