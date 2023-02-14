Attempt to loot bank in Baddi

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 13

Two unidentified miscreants tried to loot an Axis Bank branch located on the Sai road at Baddi last night.

Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta said, “The bank staff came to know about the burglary attempt this morning when they opened the branch and found the grill of the bathroom broken, from where the miscreants tried to enter in the branch.”

“The duo, who had covered their faces, cut the wire of the burglar alarm. They, however, failed to break into the strong room and left after trying for some time.”

A case under Sections 457, 380 and 511 of the IPC has been registered for trespassing and theft. Further probe is underway.

The police claimed that they were patrolling the area around 1.30 pm when the loot attempt took place but could not detect any foul play as the miscreants had entered from the rear.

Theft cases are on the rise in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt, where the police installed 1,950 CCTV cameras last year. But, due to the lack of funds for their maintenance, a large number of CCTV cameras, especially those installed in the private sector, are lying defunt.

“Miscreants not only examine the area before striking, but they are aware of the surroundings where the CCTV cameras have become non-functional, as several such cases have come to light in the past few months,” the DSP added.

He said night patrolling had been stepped up in Baddi as well as Nalagarh, where a spate of thefts had occurred in the recent days.

SP Mohit Chawla said a Baddi region industrial security plan had been put in place. The SP, however, could not provide the data of thefts that have taken place in the recent days.