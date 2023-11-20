Attri to represent state in yoga championship

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 19

Yashovardhan Attri (14) of Him Academy Public School here will represent the state in the national yoga championship, which will be held in Guwahati, Assam. He had secured gold in the 14–16 age group in the state school yoga championship held recently.

The national yoga championship will be organised from November 27 to 27, and Yashovardhan will participate in various categories for the age group of 14 to 18. As many as 36 members of the state team will leave for Assam tomorrow.

HP State Yoga Association president Mohinder Sharma said, “Children aged 10 to 18 years will participate in the championship.”

#Assam #Hamirpur