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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Atul Kumar wins men’s solo title at 13th MTB Shimla 2026

Atul Kumar wins men’s solo title at 13th MTB Shimla 2026

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:45 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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A rider in action during the 13th MTB Himalaya cycling race in Shimla on Saturday.
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Atul Kumar from Dharamsala won the men’s solo category in Stage 1 of the 13th MTB Shimla 2026, completing the challenging course in 2 hours and 58 minutes. Ayush finished second, followed by Vansh Kalia in third place.

Fourteen-year-old Aira from Bengaluru won the women’s solo category, while Satvik Basta from Shimla claimed the under-16 title. Arnav from Chandigarh won the under-19 category, and Mangal Singh from Hoshiarpur emerged victorious in the masters category.

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Titled ‘The Pheasant’s Flight’, the stage tested riders’ endurance and technical skills on a demanding mountain route featuring steep climbs, technical descents, gravel tracks and forest trails. The course took participants through the Kufri and Chail catchment areas, Koti and Mundaghat before returning to Dak Bungalow.

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The stage also led riders through restricted forest stretches and rarely accessed trails in the rugged terrain surrounding Shimla, adding to the challenge of the competition.

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