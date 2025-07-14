Auckland boys shine at HP zonal basketball tourney

The CISCE Himachal Pradesh Zonal Basketball Tournament held at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, witnessed a dominant performance by Auckland House School (AHS) for Boys as they clinched gold medals in both the under-17 and under-19 categories, and finished as runners-up in the under-14 category.

Advertisement

The tournament featured four participating schools — Bishop Cotton School, Shimla; AHS for Boys, Shimla; Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Dharamshala; and Almighty Public School, Hamirpur.

In the under-17 final, AHS team defeated BCS by 53-36 in a thrilling match. Jayas Larje delivered an outstanding performance in this category, showcasing skill and agility that helped lead the team to victory.

Advertisement

In the under-19 final, the AHS team again defeated BCS convincingly with a score of 73-32. Players such as Sushant, Ishan Rana, Samarth Thakur, Chaitanya Joshi and Aarhan played vital roles, exhibiting coordination, precision and strong defence.

In the under-14 category, Auckland beat Almighty Public School Hamirpur in the semi-final but lost to BCS in the final, finishing as runners-up. Reuben T John, principal, AHS for Boys, said the overall spirited performance of the school’s teams had reinforced their position as a strong sporting contender in the region and highlighted the growing talent among young basketball enthusiasts in the state.