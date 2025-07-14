DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Auckland boys shine at HP zonal basketball tourney

Auckland boys shine at HP zonal basketball tourney

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:03 AM Jul 14, 2025 IST
Auckland House students after winning basketball tournament held at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla.
The CISCE Himachal Pradesh Zonal Basketball Tournament held at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, witnessed a dominant performance by Auckland House School (AHS) for Boys as they clinched gold medals in both the under-17 and under-19 categories, and finished as runners-up in the under-14 category.

The tournament featured four participating schools — Bishop Cotton School, Shimla; AHS for Boys, Shimla; Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Dharamshala; and Almighty Public School, Hamirpur.

In the under-17 final, AHS team defeated BCS by 53-36 in a thrilling match. Jayas Larje delivered an outstanding performance in this category, showcasing skill and agility that helped lead the team to victory.

In the under-19 final, the AHS team again defeated BCS convincingly with a score of 73-32. Players such as Sushant, Ishan Rana, Samarth Thakur, Chaitanya Joshi and Aarhan played vital roles, exhibiting coordination, precision and strong defence.

In the under-14 category, Auckland beat Almighty Public School Hamirpur in the semi-final but lost to BCS in the final, finishing as runners-up. Reuben T John, principal, AHS for Boys, said the overall spirited performance of the school’s teams had reinforced their position as a strong sporting contender in the region and highlighted the growing talent among young basketball enthusiasts in the state.

