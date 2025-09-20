DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Auckland House kids shine at cultural day

Auckland House kids shine at cultural day

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
Students of Auckland House School for Girls perform in Shimla.
Auckland House School for Girls celebrated its Junior Section Cultural Day with enthusiasm and vibrant performances.

The programme opened with the hymn “Here I Am to Worship” by Form I students, setting a spiritual tone. This was followed by a delightful play, “The Toy Shop”, presented by Form II students, which won hearts with its charm.

Students from Nursery, LKG, UKG and Forms I and II showcased their creativity through a variety of songs, dances and theatrical acts. Performances such as “Aaya Wo Lalariya”, “I’m So Happy”, “Believer”, “Punjabi Dance”, “Chun Chun Karti Aayi Chidiya”, “My Bestie” and “Gujarati Dance” captivated the audience. Action songs like “Kookaburra” and presentations, including “Golden Melodies” and “Rajasthani Dance”, highlighted the cultural richness of India.

The annual report was presented by Principal Smarakhi Samantharay. Parents, teachers and guests lauded the students’ efforts, making it a truly memorable cultural celebration.

