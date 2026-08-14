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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Auckland House pupils showcase creative skills

Auckland House pupils showcase creative skills

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:25 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Students during an exhibition at Auckland House School, Shimla.
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Young students of Auckland House School showcased their creativity, imagination and learning through various colourful and interesting displays during an exhibition organised by the Lower Primary Department for students from Nursery to Form II. Shimla Public School Principal Sarla Kant was the chief guest on the occasion. She appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers and encouraged the young learners to continue exploring and learning with enthusiasm.

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The exhibition provided students with a wonderful opportunity to present their work and share their learning experiences. The event was appreciated by all those present and reflected the hard work and dedication of the students and teachers.

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