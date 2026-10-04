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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Auckland House School felicitates students, teachers on Speech Day

Auckland House School felicitates students, teachers on Speech Day

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:44 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Students showcase a vibrant cultural programme at Auckland House School in Shimla.
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Students of Auckland House School were conferred with awards for their outstanding achievements during the school’s annual Senior Section Speech Day. Additionally, teachers who have completed 25 years or more of dedicated service to the school were also felicitated for their valuable contributions to the institution.

Prashant Sirkek, Additional Director, Dr Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration, was the chief guest on the occasion. During his address, he highlighted the importance of discipline, perseverance and responsible citizenship. “Education is not only about academic achievement; it is about developing responsible and confident individuals who can contribute meaningfully to society. I encourage students to pursue excellence with integrity and perseverance,” he said.

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Principal Smaraki Samantaroy presented the annual report. “Speech Day is a celebration of our students’ achievements, their growth and the values they have developed during the year,” the Principal said.

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The programme concluded with a vibrant cultural programme presented by the senior students, followed by a vote of thanks.

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