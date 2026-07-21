Auckland House School students to represent India at Asian Short Track Ice Skating Trophy

In a significant achievement for Himachal Pradesh, two students from Auckland House School in Shimla have been selected to represent India at the Asian Short Track Ice Skating Trophy 2026.

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Samarth Attri, a Class X student of Auckland House School for Boys, and Tejasvi Kuthiala of Auckland House School secured their places in the Indian contingent after impressive performances at the 21st National Short Track Ice Skating Championship held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

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The duo further strengthened their credentials during the national training camp held after the championship. They impressed the selectors with their speed, skill and consistency, earning selection for the prestigious continental event.

Both athletes have trained at the historic Shimla Ice Skating Rink for the past six to seven years under the guidance of coach Pankaj Prabhakar. Their selection marks the culmination of years of disciplined training, perseverance and unwavering commitment to the sport.

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The achievement has been praised by the management and faculty of Auckland House School, as well as by their families, coach and members of the sporting fraternity across Himachal Pradesh.

With their selection, Samarth and Tejasvi will represent India on the continental stage, bringing pride to their schools, Shimla and the state while inspiring young winter sports athletes across the region.