Auckland House School wins folk dance contest at ‘Zephyr’ cultural fest

Auckland House School emerged victorious, bagging the first position in ‘Riturang’, an inter-school folk dance competition held at the school here today. Shimla Public School secured second place, while Convent of Jesus and Mary stood third. Additionally, Loreto Convent Tara Hall received a consolation prize for its commendable performance.

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The competition was part of the week-long cultural extravaganza, ‘Zephyr’, organised by the school. The festival is dedicated to the cherished memory of the school’s former principal, the late Sunita John, celebrating her vision and leadership, which continue to inspire students.

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The competition brought together young performers from 10 prominent city schools, including Laureate Public School, Auckland House School for Boys, Chapslee School, Ivy International School, Loreto Convent Tara Hall, Bishop Cotton School, Convent of Jesus and Mary, St Thomas’ School, Shimla Public School, and the host institution, Auckland House School.

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Students celebrated India’s vibrant cultural diversity, showcasing captivating performances representing various states and traditions of the country. The audience was treated to colourful and energetic dance forms inspired by Gujarati, Bengali, Bihu, Rajasthani, Marathi, Punjabi and several other folk traditions, reflecting the spirit of unity in diversity.

Dr Anurita Saxena, Principal of RKMV College, was the chief guest on the occasion. The performances were adjudicated by renowned classical dance experts Dr Vishal Kumar and Dr Usha, whose expertise added prestige to the event.

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Auckland House School Principal Smaraki Samantaroy said the inaugural event set a vibrant tone for the celebrations ahead, reaffirming the school’s commitment to nurturing talent, preserving cultural heritage.