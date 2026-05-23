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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Auckland House students explore global careers at university fair 2026

Auckland House students explore global careers at university fair 2026

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:19 PM May 23, 2026 IST
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AHS students explore career opportunities at global level in Global University Fair-2026.
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Students of Auckland House School for Boys gained insights into higher education and career opportunities across the globe during a “Global University Fair 2026” organised at the school in association with ICAE India (International Centre for Advancement of Education).

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The event featured participation from several prestigious institutions, including IED Europe, Hartpury University (UK), The University of Akron (USA), HTMi Switzerland, SRH University Germany, Istituto Marangoni, GD Goenka University – Le Cordon Bleu, Ashoka University, Bennett University, Ahmedabad University, FLAME University, Indian School of Hospitality, Chitkara University, World University of Design, Indian Institute of Art & Design (IIAD), RV University, Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Shoolini University, Alliance University, Graphic Era University, UPES, Pearl Academy, SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai, and Amity University.

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The fair witnessed active participation from students aspiring to explore career pathways in engineering, business management, liberal arts, hospitality, fashion, design, technology, and emerging professional fields. During the event, students directly interacted with representatives of leading Indian and international universities.

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Students also engaged in one-on-one discussions with admission officers and academic counselors to understand international admission procedures, scholarships, emerging career trends, and future-ready courses.

Principal Reuben John said the fair was organised to help students make informed decisions about their future and broaden their academic perspectives in an increasingly interconnected world.

"It served as an important learning experience for students by connecting them with global academic institutions and helping them understand evolving educational and career landscapes," he said.

"Such initiatives encourage students to think globally while identifying career opportunities aligned with their interests and strengths," he added.

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