Auckland House’s Pritha wins Gold Award at Commonwealth Writing Competition

Pritha Doegar, a Class XII student of Auckland House School, has won the prestigious Gold Award at The Queen’s Commonwealth Writing Competition-2026, one of the Commonwealth’s oldest and most renowned international writing competitions for young people. She was given the award for her creative piece, titled “Souls Translated”, which explored the power of personal interests in connecting people across cultures and communities.

This year, the theme of the competition was “Common Ground: Better Together”, through which young writers were asked to reflect on shared values, experiences and aspirations that unite people across the diverse Commonwealth. Pritha’s piece drew upon the prompt of “hobby” and explored how it connects a person to other people, either locally or across the Commonwealth despite cultural and geographical differences.

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Pritha said that she was an avid reader with keen interest in creative writing. She added that she was interested in history, political science and international affairs and likes to explore the world and its diverse social, political and cultural perspectives.

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School’s principal Smaraki Samantaroy congratulated Pritha and said her winning the award was significant for her as she had won a bronze medal in the same competition last year. “Pritha has demonstrated her commitment to writing, intellectual growth and perseverance. Her achievement stands out in the 2026 edition, which received a record 53,840 entries from across the Commonwealth’s 56 member countries,” she added.