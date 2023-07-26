Auckland School boys champ

Shimla, July 25
Auckland House School for Boys, Shimla, became the state champion of Himachal Pradesh in Fit India Quiz -2022.
Auckland House School for boys, Shimla, reached the national round with 35 other schools in the National Fit India Quiz-2022. The schools moved into the state round after competing with 348 schools across the country.
Samarth Thakur and Adish Thakur emerged as the state champions in the event, and were felicitated in Mumbai with a cash award.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states
Questions it over lack of 33% quota for women in Nagaland ci...
2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads
No loss of human life, livestock reported