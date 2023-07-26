Auckland School boys champ

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 25

Auckland House School for Boys, Shimla, became the state champion of Himachal Pradesh in Fit India Quiz -2022.

Auckland House School for boys, Shimla, reached the national round with 35 other schools in the National Fit India Quiz-2022. The schools moved into the state round after competing with 348 schools across the country.

Samarth Thakur and Adish Thakur emerged as the state champions in the event, and were felicitated in Mumbai with a cash award.

