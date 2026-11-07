Auckland school holds junior section sports day

Students of Auckland House School for Boys displayed sporting skills, coordination and team spirit in the presence of their teachers and parents during the Junior Section Annual Sports Day-2026 celebrations on the campus ground.

The programme featured physical activities, including PT, yoga and skating displays by students of Class I and II. Students of UKG to Class II also showcased their skills in gymnastics and taekwondo. A series of fun races added to the excitement. Nursery students participated in the Bunny Race and Animal Feast Race, while LKG students took part in the Hat in the Go and Ball in the Cup races. UKG students competed in the Gumboots and Bag Venture races. Events for Class I included the Great Cup Balance and Hoopla races, while Class II students participated in the Pyramid Formation and Ball Balancing races. Musical Chairs and a special Parents' Race also saw students participating enthusiastically.

The programme concluded with a prize distribution ceremony. Chief guest Sharon Nanda, principal of St Thomas School, Shimla, felicitated the participants and appreciated their enthusiasm, confidence and sporting spirit. She said sports played an important role in children's overall development by teaching them discipline, teamwork, confidence and respect for others. She appreciated the students' enthusiastic participation and congratulated the school, teachers and the parents for providing their children with opportunities to learn beyond the classroom.