Auckland school holds sports day

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 1

Auckland House School for Boys organised the annual sports day for the senior section on its campus here today.

Dr Priti R Nagal from the Institute of Vocational Studies (Tourism) at HPU presided over as the chief guest.

The Mathhew House lifted the sports shield while the Durrant House won the Marching Cup. Lokesh Kaundal was adjudged the best gymnast and Rohan Sharma was adjudged the best athlete.