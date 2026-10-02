Auckland School honours Shivankit with Altiora Award

Shivankit Kanwar, a Class XII student of Auckland House School for Boys, has been honoured with the inaugural Sunita John Altiora Award in recognition of his leadership skills, ability to shoulder responsibilities and commitment to seeking higher goals through excellence, integrity, perseverance and character.

The award has been instituted in memory of the school’s late Director-Principal, Sunita John, and recognises a student who embodies the spirit of “Altiora Peto — I seek higher things”. The award aims to carry forward the ideals associated with Sunita John and inspire students to continually strive for higher standards.

Advertisement

Kanwar received the award during the senior Annual Day and Award Ceremony of Auckland House School for Boys, Shimla, which featured a vibrant presentation of achievements across academic, co-curricular and individual spheres. The cultural programme featured musical, theatrical and dance performances, including English and Hindi plays, choir performances, the school band, a violin recital and dance presentations, reflecting the students’ creativity, confidence and teamwork.

Advertisement

Mohan Dutt, a Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officer and chief guest on the occasion, said that it was important to uphold moral values, discipline, honesty and respect. He encouraged the students to work hard, face challenges with confidence and pursue their goals with dedication.

Principal Reuben John, while presenting the annual report, highlighted the school’s achievements and milestones during the year and encouraged students to uphold strong values and continue striving for excellence.

Advertisement

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks to the chief guest, school management, teachers, parents and students.