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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Auckland House School for Boys student wins gold at state-level shooting championship

Auckland House School for Boys student wins gold at state-level shooting championship

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:31 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Auckland House School for Boys student Shivas Janaik wins eight medals in shooting competitions.
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Ten-year-old Shivas Janaik, a Class V student of Auckland House School for Boys, has won eight medals in shooting competitions since 2025. His tally includes five gold medals, two silver medals and a bronze, establishing him as a promising young shooter in the state.

Recently, he won a gold medal in the 10-metre rifle event at the 10th Himachal Pradesh State Inter-School Shooting Championship, held from September 4 to 6. Around 145 players competed in the championship, making his achievement significant. Shivas scored 395 points in the competition.

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In May and June this year, he also won gold medals at the 18th Shimla District Shooting Championship and the second Pre-HP State Shooting Championship, held from June 12 to 15. He again won two silver medals at the 31st HP State Shooting Championship, held from July 9 to 14.

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Speaking about his achievement, Shivas said his journey into shooting was never planned as a pursuit of medals. It began when his elder brother introduced him to the sport. “One fine day he introduced me to the sport, and I never thought it would become an integral part of me,” he said.

“The state championship was particularly challenging, with some competitors having better equipment. I relied on preparation, determination and, above all, concentration. The final was decided by the narrowest of margins — just one point,” he said.

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Shivas also said mathematics was his favourite subject at school and that it helped him develop the concentration and focus needed in shooting. He also enjoys cricket and football, listens to music and is fond of singing.

Congratulating him on his achievement, the school management said that at 10, Shivas had already experienced the thrill of winning at district and state levels. “With eight medals to his name and a growing passion for the 10-metre rifle event, the young shooter is quietly building a foundation for what could be a promising sporting journey ahead,” it said.

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