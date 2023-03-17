Auction of Solan liquor vends fetches Rs 123.99 cr

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 16

Officials of the State Taxes and Excise Department today registered a revenue growth of 31.69 per cent in the annual allotment of six liquor vends vis-à-vis last year in Solan district.

Hamirpur shops go for Rs 104 cr As many as 144 liquor shops in the district were on Thursday auctioned for Rs 104 crore, registering a hike if over 25% than last year when it fetched Rs 84 lakh

The Excise Department had divided 144 wine shops in the district into five subdivision-wise units — Nadaun, Hamirpur, Sujanpur, Bhoranj and Barsar.

The Barsar unit was auctioned to Krishan Kumar at Rs 19.44 crore, Bhoranj to Ramesh Chand at Rs 23.54 crore, Sujanpur to Ankush Gupta at Rs 14.05 crore and Hamirpur to Prabhat and Amit at Rs 22.66 crore. oc

Of the six units, five have been allotted through tenders, while one has been auctioned.

As against the reserve price of Rs 105.04 crore, the six vends have been auctioned for Rs 123.99 crore for the next financial year, recording a hike of 18.05 per cent.

The fresh allotment of liquor vends, conducted after four years, was held here under the chairmanship of Solan Deputy Commissioner Kritika Kulhari.

Other officials comprising Pankaj Sharma, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise Department (South zone); RD Janartha, Additional Commissioner, Grade-2, who was the observer; and Devkant Prakash Khachi, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise Department, Solan, were also present.

The Unit 1 was allotted to Solan Wines for Rs 19.08 crore with a growth of 6 per cent from the reserve price while the Unit 2 to Alco Prime Distillery Private Limited at Rs 17.39 crore, registering a maximum hike of 34.91 per cent.

The Unit 3 was also allotted to Solan Wines for Rs 22.33 crore, with a hike of 20 per cent. Narender Kumar was allotted the Unit 4 for Rs 16.18 crore, at a hike of 23.80 per cent. Rajesh and Company bagged the remaining two units for Rs 49 crore with a cumulative hike of 30.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, doing away with Covid cess in this year’s excise policy, now milk cess has been imposed on each liquor bottle.