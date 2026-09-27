Audience support vital for good movies: Filmmaker Amit Rai

Encouraging people to support good films, renowned film director and writer Amit Rai said it was the responsibility of audiences to support meaningful cinema. He was speaking at an interactive session on the second day of the 12th International Film Festival of Shimla (IFFS) at the historic Gaiety Theatre.

Speaking about the recent trend of dark films, Rai said film distribution required substantial funds. “When a small-scale movie is made, it takes time to reach the audience while a big-scale movie is easily available. When an audience identifies a good film, they should come forward to support it,” he said.

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He said it was interesting that films such as Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur were working at the same time, showing that different sections of the audience had different preferences.

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During the session, Rai spoke about the challenges and possibilities of contemporary filmmaking, the importance of storytelling, screenwriting and translating a script into a compelling cinematic experience. He also interacted with students, aspiring filmmakers and members of the audience, responding to questions on filmmaking, creative choices and the changing landscape of Indian cinema. The session was moderated by journalist and film critic Nonika Singh.

The session was followed by a felicitation ceremony honouring Rai for his contribution to Indian cinema.

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A one-hour masterclass was also organised at the Conference Hall, providing cinema enthusiasts and emerging filmmakers an opportunity to explore various aspects of film production and storytelling. The masterclass was part of IFFS’s efforts to create opportunities for learning and direct interaction between established filmmakers and the next generation of cinema practitioners.

The second day featured screenings of films including The Mushrooms by Srija Barua Nalawade, Coal Diggers of India by Ashutosh Popat Jare, Toy Gun by Parshuram Thingnam, Eet Ki Deodhi by Vaishnavi Shrivastava, Koutuhol (Curiosity) by Anindita Naskar, The Rusty Fish by Milad Fathiani, Hope by Ramu Kannan and Kakori by Kamlesh Mishra.

The afternoon programme included The Genesis of Rasa by Harish K M, Tenfa by Nihaarika Thungz Negi, Chupi Rah by Disha Bhardwaj, Raanphool (Wildflower) by Preitesh Pramod Ghag, The Crow’s Requiem by Samraat Rohit Thakur, Echoes of the Last Shelter by Rajesh Bhatia and Bharat Arora, Halgi by Rohit Ravindra Jadhav, Dry Bushes by Mohammad Niloofar, Paswaar (Caress Me) by Shayar Kamal Gandhi, Showtime by Lam Can-zhao, Schist, A Precious Stone by Rui Russo and We Shall Go to Viana by Flávio Cruz.