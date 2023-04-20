Audit should help improve policies: President

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 19

President Droupadi Murmu today said that the primary objective of audit should be to help in improving policies rather than just being limited to a fault-finding exercise. “As such it is essential to communicate audit recommendations with clarity and conviction,” she added.

She addressed Indian Audit and Accounts Services (IAAS) officer trainees at an interactive programme organised by the National Academy of Audit and Accounts at Yarrows here. Murmu exhorted the trainees to work with integrity and commitment towards nation building. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Education Minister Rohit Thakur were also present on the occasion.

She said, “Your services aid both Central and state governments. Your accounting and audit inputs act as a deterrent to deviations and pointers for public policy formulation.” She urged the young officers to understand the value of human touch and sensitivity towards issues concerning the nation and its citizens, while taking decisions and implementing policies.

The President said that it was a matter of pride that the trainees had been entrusted with the responsibility of enforcing the principles of accountability and transparency, as officers of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and the Indian Audit and Accounts Department. “The role of the supreme audit institution is not just limited to providing oversight but also to providing necessary inputs for informed policy making,” she added.