Auditoriums to get equipment, staff soon: Dy CM

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 21

The government will soon provide the requisite staff and equipment for multipurpose auditoriums built by the Language and Cultural Department. Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said this today after a visit to the multipurpose auditorium in Bilaspur.

“The auditorium lacks basic facilities, including furniture and other equipment. Such a facility cannot be utilised well without technical staff. Thus, staff will be appointed soon after the review of all such auditoriums in the state,” the Deputy CM added.

He said the government was trying to enhance and renovate these auditoriums. He added that these auditoriums would help in preserving and promoting the rich cultural and folk heritage of the state.

District Language Officer Revati Saini apprised Agnihotri about the use and requirements of the auditorium. She said once more facilities were available, the complex would provide ample opportunities for the growth of local art, culture, traditions and folk artists.