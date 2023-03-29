Austrian paraglider rescued

Palampur, March 28
Rosman Gerald, an Austrian paraglider, who had lost his way and was trapped on a tree, was rescued by an NDRF team, police personnel and local volunteers near Dharamsala last evening.
Official sources said here today that Gerald had taken off from Billing yesterday. Soon after the take off, he lost his way and moved in the opposite direction towards high mountains of Dhauladhar ranges. Later, he reached Dharamsala and was stuck on a tree. Local youth spotted the paraglider on the tree and informed the police. A police team led by SHO Dharamsala Surinder Thakur along with NDRF personnel reached the spot and rescued the pilot. He was brought to Dharamsala.
Thakur said Gerald was safe. He was offered medical aid but he wished to go back to Bir where was staying in a hotel.
Talking to reporters, the Austrian pilot thanked the police and the NDRF team for his successful rescue. He said he was a professional pilot but because of poor thermals and inclement weather, he lost his way and reached near Dharamsala. Because of poor visibility he landed on a tree safely.
