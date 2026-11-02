Austrian tourist hurt in paragliding crash in Mandi

An Austrian tourist was injured after his paraglider reportedly plunged nearly 500 feet into agricultural fields in the Guma (Chhanang) area of Mandi district on Sunday.

The injured has been identified as Nicholas Thomas, an Austrian national. According to initial information, the paraglider suddenly lost balance mid-air before crashing into the fields below.

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Local residents and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The tourist was evacuated and shifted to Civil Hospital Jogindernagar in an 108 ambulance.

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Thomas reportedly sustained injuries to his legs, back and shoulder and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. Police said the exact circumstances leading to the accident were yet to be ascertained.