Aut-Luhri NH restored for light vehicles

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 30

The Aut-Luhri NH-305 highway was restored for movement of light vehicles in Kullu district yesterday after a gap of almost 23 days. This highway was blocked to traffic on August 7 due to massive landslides at different locations between Jalori pass and Lurhi. However, it will take more time to restore the highway for heavy vehicles.

KL Suman, XEN, National Highway NH-305, said, “During the rainy season, this road was damaged at multiple locations. At one location a road stretch was washed away completely, while at another place the road had started sinking. Yesterday, we restored the road for the movement of light vehicles.”

#Kullu