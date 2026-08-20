Aut-Sainj road in Kullu blocked due to subsidence, vehicle damaged

A portion of the Aut-Luhri-Sainj National Highway-305 caved in due to subsidence following a massive landslide triggered by intense rainfall at Dugasari village in Kamand panchayat of Kullu late Tuesday night. A vehicle was trapped in the caved-in road. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Traffic on the highway came to a complete halt, leaving commuters stranded. The landslide rendered several buildings at Dugasari village at the risk imminent landslides. The kitchen and a cattle shed of villager Ghungar Mal were severely damaged. Neighbouring Kamand village is also facing significant threat from unstable hill slopes.

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The Anni-Gugra-Chowai road near Baliyol village was also blocked due to a big landslide, affecting the movement of villagers. The local administration has dispatched machinery to the blockade site and begun restoration work.

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Two cattle sheds at Ninglyu village in Pokhari panchayat of Anni subdivision are also facing a threat of landslides. A protective embankment washed away due to heavy rain. Local villagers have urged the administration to deploy additional machinery and enhance safety arrangements in vulnerable locations.

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Relentless heavy rainfall has thrown normal life out of gear in Kullu, with landslides and flashfloods wreaking havoc in several parts of the district. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an orange alert for heavy rain in Kullu, Shimla, Mandi, Hamirpur, Chamba and Kangra districts has been issued. Heavy rain is expected to continue till August 21. The IMD has advised people living in sensitive areas, as well as tourists, to stay away from rivers, streams and landslide-prone zones. Weather conditions are expected to gradually improve from August 22.