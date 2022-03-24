Auto renewal of consent to operate for green industries

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 23

The State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has simplified the regulatory procedure to facilitate ease-of-doing business for entrepreneurs as per the State Business Action Plan, 2021.

A facility for auto generated renewal of consent to operate under the Water Act, 1974, and the Air Act, 1981, will be available to all green category industries.

The eligible units can apply for the auto renewal of their consent to operate with the maximum validity of 15 years. About 6,000 units will benefit from the scheme. The auto renewal certificate will automatically be generated instantly on the successful submission of the application with documents. This module will facilitate the green category industries to file applications at the portal and obtain the certificate without the intervention of board officials.

The units will have to apply before April 30, as after this date applications will not be accepted through the auto renewal mode though the normal mode on the portal will be permissible.—