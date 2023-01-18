Autopsy diagnosis course for vets at Palampur varsity

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 17

Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor HK Chaudhary inaugurated a five-day refresher course on ‘’Postmortem diagnosis with emphasis on vetero-legal investigations’’ at Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at the university here today.

While addressing trainees and scientists, the Vice-Chancellor said technological interventions had become important in the postmortem of animals and birds. He expressed concern over abandoned cattle and artificial insemination by untrained people. He said that the society had lost love and care for the animals.

He told the veterinarians to be careful while performing postmortems. He released a booklet related to the course. He also discussed issues like converting dung into vermin compost, providing remunerative price of milk to farmers, animal disease investigation, etc.