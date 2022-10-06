Autumn carnival at Ivy International

Ivy International organised its autumn carnival with great fervour and enthusiasm. The theme for the event was ' We are one' and the students showcased their talents by performing different dances from across the country and the world. The function was presided over by Lalit Jain, Director, Department of Environment, Science and Technology. The celebration showcased various facets of society and cultures across the globe.

Dandiya at Paradise School

The tiny tots of Classes Nursery to II at Paradise International Public School, Shimla, celebrated Navratri and Dasehra with great enthusiasm and devotion. The tiny tots were clad in different hues of traditional attire. Some of the students were dressed as an avatar of goddess Durga. A Dandiya session was organised in which the students danced to the rhythm and tunes of the Navratri songs. A play was also enacted on the life of lord Rama to commemorate Dasehra.

DAV School celebrates Dasehra

MCM DAV Public School Baghni, Nurpur, celebrated Dasehra in the school premises with a lot of enthusiasm and fervour. Tiny tots were dressed up as mythological characters of Ramayana. The students also participated in theatrical presentation of Ramayana. The effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnath were burnt. Principal MR Rana urged them to pursue the path of righteousness and ‘dharma’ in life.

