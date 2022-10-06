Autumn carnival at Ivy International

Ivy International organised its autumn carnival with great fervour and enthusiasm. The theme for the event was ' We are one' and the students showcased their talents by performing different dances from across the country and the world. The function was presided over by Lalit Jain, Director, Department of Environment, Science and Technology. The celebration showcased various facets of society and cultures across the globe.
Dandiya at Paradise School
The tiny tots of Classes Nursery to II at Paradise International Public School, Shimla, celebrated Navratri and Dasehra with great enthusiasm and devotion. The tiny tots were clad in different hues of traditional attire. Some of the students were dressed as an avatar of goddess Durga. A Dandiya session was organised in which the students danced to the rhythm and tunes of the Navratri songs. A play was also enacted on the life of lord Rama to commemorate Dasehra.
DAV School celebrates Dasehra
MCM DAV Public School Baghni, Nurpur, celebrated Dasehra in the school premises with a lot of enthusiasm and fervour. Tiny tots were dressed up as mythological characters of Ramayana. The students also participated in theatrical presentation of Ramayana. The effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnath were burnt. Principal MR Rana urged them to pursue the path of righteousness and ‘dharma’ in life.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
34 killed in mass shooting at children's day-care centre in Thailand
Victims include 22 children as well as adults, police say in...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff
The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...
Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US
Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...