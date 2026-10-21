Autumn Fest celebrated at Rashtrapati Niwas with patriotic fervour, cultural grandeur in Shimla

Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, the historic summer retreat of the President of India, organised Autumn Fest 2026, celebrating the changing season through a vibrant blend of patriotism, cultural heritage, music and artistic expression. The event witnessed the participation of more than 700 visitors at the main lawns of the Rashtrapati Niwas.

The main highlight of the festival was a captivating performance by the Harmony of Pines Police Orchestra Band of Himachal Pradesh Police, whose stirring musical presentation filled the atmosphere with patriotic fervour and enthralled the audience.

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A particularly noteworthy performance was the play presented by students of Rajiv Gandhi Government Degree College, Chaura Maidan, Shimla, on the theme of anti-chitta (drug abuse) awareness. The impactful presentation conveyed a strong social message against drug abuse, highlighting its harmful consequences and the importance of collective responsibility in building a healthier, drug-free society.

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The celebrations also featured vibrant performances by the traditional cultural group from Kullu, in association with the state’s Department of Language, Art and Culture. Classical performances by students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Kufri, further enriched the programme, showcasing the talent and artistic excellence of young performers.

Nestled amidst the picturesque hills of Mashobra, Rashtrapati Niwas represents India’s rich architectural heritage and natural beauty. Through events such as Autumn Fest, the historic presidential retreat continues to strengthen its connection with the public by providing a platform for cultural expression, promoting local traditions, encouraging youth participation and celebrating India’s patriotic spirit.