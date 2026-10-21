DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Autumn Fest celebrated at Rashtrapati Niwas with patriotic fervour, cultural grandeur in Shimla

Autumn Fest celebrated at Rashtrapati Niwas with patriotic fervour, cultural grandeur in Shimla

The main highlight of the festival was a captivating performance by the Harmony of Pines Police Orchestra Band of Himachal Pradesh Police

article_Author
Navneet Rathore
Shimla, Updated At : 01:31 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Participants during the Autumn Fest celebrations at the Rashtrapati Niwas in Mashobra.
Advertisement

Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, the historic summer retreat of the President of India, organised Autumn Fest 2026, celebrating the changing season through a vibrant blend of patriotism, cultural heritage, music and artistic expression. The event witnessed the participation of more than 700 visitors at the main lawns of the Rashtrapati Niwas.

The main highlight of the festival was a captivating performance by the Harmony of Pines Police Orchestra Band of Himachal Pradesh Police, whose stirring musical presentation filled the atmosphere with patriotic fervour and enthralled the audience.

Advertisement

A particularly noteworthy performance was the play presented by students of Rajiv Gandhi Government Degree College, Chaura Maidan, Shimla, on the theme of anti-chitta (drug abuse) awareness. The impactful presentation conveyed a strong social message against drug abuse, highlighting its harmful consequences and the importance of collective responsibility in building a healthier, drug-free society.

Advertisement

The celebrations also featured vibrant performances by the traditional cultural group from Kullu, in association with the state’s Department of Language, Art and Culture. Classical performances by students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Kufri, further enriched the programme, showcasing the talent and artistic excellence of young performers.

Nestled amidst the picturesque hills of Mashobra, Rashtrapati Niwas represents India’s rich architectural heritage and natural beauty. Through events such as Autumn Fest, the historic presidential retreat continues to strengthen its connection with the public by providing a platform for cultural expression, promoting local traditions, encouraging youth participation and celebrating India’s patriotic spirit.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts