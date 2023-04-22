Avalanche alert in Lahaul-Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 21

Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta said the National Disaster Management Authority yesterday issued an alert for avalanches above 3,000-m height in the tribal district for the next 24 hours.

In view of public safety, locals have been advised to avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas of the district for the next few days. An advisory has been issued in this regard today.

“The road leading to the Lahaul valley from Manali was blocked to traffic movement beyond Atal Tunnel. Due to heavy snowfall in the area, the road was blocked to traffic movement between Manali and Keylong. Similarly, the road leading to the Pangi region of Chamba from Lahaul was blocked to traffic at multiple locations due to landslides and falling of shooting stones. The Darcha-Padum road was also blocked to traffic due heavy snowfall near Shinku La,” he added.

The DC said the restoration work of roads was underway in the Lahaul valley.