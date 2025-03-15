DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Avalanche alert issued for high-altitude areas in 4 Himachal districts

Avalanche alert issued for high-altitude areas in 4 Himachal districts

Intermittent rain lashes several places in the state
article_Author
PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 08:34 PM Mar 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock
Advertisement

The Met office here has issued an avalanche alert for some high-altitude areas in Himachal Pradesh for the next 24 hours. It has also predicted a wet spell in the state till Thursday, barring Tuesday.

The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment, Chandigarh, issued an orange alert on Saturday, with the possibility of avalanches in high-altitude areas of Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti districts in the next 24 hours.

Parts of the state witnessed light snow since Friday evening. Gondla received 8 cm of snow, Kukumseri 4.2 cm and Kalpa 2 cm.

Advertisement

Snowfall since February 26 has made life tough for tribals of the Pangi valley in Chamba district. With the closure of roads, the villagers have been forced to carry the sick to hospital on palanquins. It was reported that on Friday, Sham Singh, a patient from Punto village, was taken to Civil Hospital in Killar on a palanquin. Earlier, villagers from Hudan panchayat had carried two patients, Sher Singh and Hira Lal, to the hospital on their backs.

Intermittent rain has lashed several places in the state. Kotkhai received 16.1 mm of rain, Rohru (15 mm), Saloni (14.2 mm), Theog and Kufri (12 mm each), Kasauli (11 mm), Kalpa (10.6 mm), Seobagh (10 mm), Manali (8 mm), Bhuntar (7.6 mm), Solan (7 mm), Shimla (6.2 mm) and Chamba (5 mm).

Advertisement

Thunderstorms were observed in Bhuntar, Jot and Palampur, while Kufri witnessed hailstorms.

Kukumseri, recording a minimum temperature of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, was the coldest at night.

In the pre-monsoon season from March 1 to 15, Himachal Pradesh has received 60.7 mm of rainfall, compared to a normal of 57.4 mm, marking an excess of 6 per cent.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper