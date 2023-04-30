Avalanche blocks Darcha-Padum road, yet again

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 29

The Darcha-Padum road once again got blocked between the Lahaul valley in Himachal and the Zanskar valley in Ladakh on Friday evening following an avalanche near Shinku La in Lahaul and Spiti district.

On Friday morning, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had restored traffic on this road, which had been blocked for the past few days due to heavy snowfall near Shinku La.

“The BRO has once again deployed its workforce and machinery to clear snow so as to restore traffic on the road at the earliest,” sources said.