Avalanche threat looms in Lahaul-Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 31

Snow avalanche threat is looming large in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti after heavy snowfall on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Lahaul and Spiti Sumit Khimta said that a snow avalanche took place at Dimru nullah near Thirot village under Udaipur sub division in the district. However, no loss of life and property was reported.

The DC stated that after heavy snowfall when weather becomes pleasant and there is sunshine, the chances of snow avalanche increase. There is a warning of snow avalanches in the next 24 hours in the district. So, the people of the district have been advised to avoid venturing out of their houses or going to avalanche-prone areas in view of safety.

The DC stated that the administration was issuing advisory to the general public regularly because this district is prone to snow avalanches during winter.