Avalanches block roads in Himachal's Lahaul valley

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 7

The Lahaul valley saw avalanches at three places today but no loss of life or property was reported.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, one avalanche occurred near Darcha on the Manali-Leh highway, blocking the highway.

Another avalanche occurred at Tandi on NH-3 in Lahaul, which blocked the road for hours. The third avalanche was reported near Kadu Nullah in Udaipur on the state highway-26, which blocked the Udaipur-Killar road.

The Border Roads Organisation had engaged its workforce and machinery and cleared the snow at Tandi, Darcha and Kadu Nullah to restore the connectivity between Keylong and Darcha on Manali-Leh highway and on the state highway.

The Defence Geo Informatics Research Establishment, Manali, has issued a warning of avalanche between Manali-Keylong and at Darcha for 24 hours. Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar advised people to take precautions.

