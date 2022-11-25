Average temp up by 1.5°C in 120 years in state: IMD

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, November 24

With concern being echoed on the increasing impact of global warming, the latest findings by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) only reaffirm this fear with the average annual mean temperature of Himachal increasing significantly by 1.5°C between 1901 and 2021.

During the period, the state’s average maximum temperature showed a significant increasing trend of 2.2°C while the minimum temperature showed a relatively lower increasing trend of 0.8°C over the same period. The year 2016 was the warmest year since 1901 followed by 2017, 2010, 2021 and 2018.

The rise in the maximum temperature by 1.5°C is a major cause for concern as its impact is already visible in the form of accelerated global warming, erratic rainfall pattern and a change in the ago-climatic zoning. What is worrisome is that the adverse impact of global warming and climate change will be far more severe in mountainous regions like Himachal, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

The winter season (January-February) recorded the highest maximum temperature anomaly of 2.4°C, second warmest since 1901. The minimum temperature anomaly was recorded at1.5°C while mean temperature anomaly was 1.9°C. These anomalies are based on the Long Period Average for 1981-2010.

Among the months, the highest state average monthly mean temperature anomaly was recorded in March (2.4°C), followed by February (2.1°C). The annual maximum and minimum temperatures averaged over the state during 2021 was warmer than average with anomaly of 0.80°C.

“The severe weather analysis could be an important input for the state for planning and policy formulation, disaster management issues, economic sustainability and growth,” said KS Hosalikar, Head, Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune.

With the continuous projections of climate scientists indicating the possibility of increase in the severe weather events along with its severity, both at global and regional level, this report would be very useful, he added.

As far as the annual departure of rainfall in different districts of Himachal Pradesh for 50 years between 1961-2010 is concerned, eight districts received normal rainfall, one received excess rainfall and the remaining three received deficient (-59% to -20%) rainfall.

The IMD also shared data regarding the total loss of life due to heavy rain, floods and snowfall in 2021. There were 56 deaths in the monsoon, mainly in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul Spiti. There were 12 deaths in the winter of 2021 in Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti due to heavy snow.

The highest rainfall of 229.6 mm occurred at Dharamsala and 210.2 mm in Palampur on July 13 in 2021. The highest rainfall of 230 mm took place in Palampur on July 19, 2021.