Award ceremony at IIAS

The annual awards for Rajbhasha Hindi were given at the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS). Speaking on the occasion, Director Prof Chaman Lal Gupta said Hindi is our mother tongue and as such no other language can be given the same importance. “The use of Hindi language at the IIAS is being encouraged and this is as per our National Education Policy,” he remarked. He appealed to the officials and entire staff of the IIAS to use Hindi language in most of their official work. Prof Gupta also released eight books in Hindi. Awards and certificates were given to the winners of various events held in September last year. All officials, research scholars and academicians were present on the occasion.

Yoga mahotsav at Shoolini varsity

Shoolini University organised a Yoga Mahotsav, in collaboration with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the Ministry of AYUSH. Health Minister Rajiv Saizal was the chief guest at the event, held in hybrid mode at the Mohan Shakti National Heritage Park near Solan. It was followed by guest lectures and a cultural function. About 150 persons from the university and various other organisations participated.

ad-hoc president of teachers’ body

Satnam Khagta, a lecturer posted at GSSS, Jharag Nakrari, has been nominated as the ad-hoc Shimla district president of Himachal Government Teacher’s Association. Tilak Sharma, a lecturer at GSSS, Taklech, has been nominated as the general secretary, while Sanjeev Negi, a TGT posted at GSSS, Saribasa, was selected as finance secretary. Association president Virender Chauhan said the decision was taken as the previous office-bearers had failed to convene even a single meeting/activity of the association in over two years.