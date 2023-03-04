Award for SJVN chairman

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 3

Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh conferred the prestigious CBIP Individual Award for outstanding contribution in development of water, power and RE sector and best performing utility in hydro power sector on NL Sharma, chairman and Managing Director, SJVN, in New Delhi today. Under Sharma’s leadership, the SJVN has witnessed the highest capacity addition since its incorporation.

In another category, the SJVN has been awarded CBIP Best Performing Utility in hydro power sector for its power stations, 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station and 412 MW Rampur hydro power station.