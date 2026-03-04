Awareness camp held in Chamba to mark World Hearing Day

A joint awareness camp to mark World Hearing Day and promote mental health was organised at Government Primary School, Jadera, in Chamba on Tuesday under the aegis of the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Chamba.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jalam Bhardwaj said that on the occasion of World Hearing Day, a team from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College conducted ear check-ups for schoolchildren and spread awareness about hearing care.

ENT specialist Dr Rakesh Thakur, along with his team, examined the ears of students and educated them about common ear-related ailments and their prevention.

Dr Thakur said that the objective of the programme was to make children aware of ear diseases and encourage them to take proper care of their hearing. He advised students to maintain ear hygiene, avoid exposure to loud noises and undergo periodic check-ups to prevent hearing problems.

District Programme Officer Dr Sohel also addressed the students on the importance of mental health and suicide prevention. He emphasised that mental health is a crucial issue that should be discussed openly. “Mental health problems can affect anyone, but with the right support and treatment, they can be managed effectively,” he said.

He further highlighted that practices such as yoga, meditation, regular exercise, a balanced diet and stress management play a vital role in maintaining good mental health. Students were encouraged to seek help and support if they or someone they know is facing mental health challenges.