DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Awareness camp held in Chamba to mark World Hearing Day

Awareness camp held in Chamba to mark World Hearing Day

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 08:32 AM Mar 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A team of doctors at an awareness camp in Chamba.
Advertisement

A joint awareness camp to mark World Hearing Day and promote mental health was organised at Government Primary School, Jadera, in Chamba on Tuesday under the aegis of the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Chamba.

Advertisement

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jalam Bhardwaj said that on the occasion of World Hearing Day, a team from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College conducted ear check-ups for schoolchildren and spread awareness about hearing care.

Advertisement

ENT specialist Dr Rakesh Thakur, along with his team, examined the ears of students and educated them about common ear-related ailments and their prevention.

Advertisement

Dr Thakur said that the objective of the programme was to make children aware of ear diseases and encourage them to take proper care of their hearing. He advised students to maintain ear hygiene, avoid exposure to loud noises and undergo periodic check-ups to prevent hearing problems.

District Programme Officer Dr Sohel also addressed the students on the importance of mental health and suicide prevention. He emphasised that mental health is a crucial issue that should be discussed openly. “Mental health problems can affect anyone, but with the right support and treatment, they can be managed effectively,” he said.

Advertisement

He further highlighted that practices such as yoga, meditation, regular exercise, a balanced diet and stress management play a vital role in maintaining good mental health. Students were encouraged to seek help and support if they or someone they know is facing mental health challenges.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts