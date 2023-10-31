Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 30

The Lahaul-Spiti police organised a two-day awareness campaign as part of the fight against drug abuse in the district. The campaign was launched from Kolang panchayat yesterday and it concluded Udaipur today.

Lahaul-Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary said Sangeeta Khurana, State Coordinator of Anti-Drugs, educated people about the ill-effects of drugs.

#Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi