Awareness must to deal with disasters properly: Himachal Pradesh CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu yesterday said that awareness was necessary to deal with disasters effectively, as challenges could be faced boldly “if one has the right information about the type and intensity of the catastrophe”. He said this while flagging off the Citizen Solidarity March organised by the State Disaster Management Authority on International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction here.

He said, “We should be ready to face any calamity, including earthquakes, in the near future. The people of Himachal have stood firm during the recent calamity and donated generously towards the Disaster Relief Fund. As a result, Rs 222 crore has been received.”

Sukhu appreciated the initiative of small children, who donated from their piggy banks, and also expressed gratitude towards government employees, pensioners, MLAs and every section of society for their voluntary contributions. He said, “I have never seen such a calamity in which more than 500 people were killed, more than 16,000 houses were damaged and property worth over Rs 12,000 crore was damaged in the state. This was the worst disaster of the decade that hit the state.”

He said a special relief package of Rs 4,500 crore had been announced for disaster-hit people. He also inaugurated an exhibition on The Ridge showcasing the latest equipment to deal with disasters.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu