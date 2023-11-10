Awareness on importance of plant quarantine

Solan, November 9
To raise awareness on the importance of post-entry quarantine in plants and the concept of clean planting material among the students of the Experiential Learning programmes (ELP), a one-day camp was organised at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, yesterday.
Professor and Head of the Department of Plant Pathology Dr Sunita Chandel said post-entry quarantine (PEQ) has gained importance as a large number of plants are being imported every year which and can lead to the entry of new pests and viruses.
Speaking on the importance of the workshop, Dr Anil Handa said the biggest challenge in plant quarantine is post-entry quarantine and therefore, the university has been making efforts to create awareness not only among the officials of the line departments, but also among the faculty and students.
Addressing the students, Dr KK Raina, librarian and Principal Investigator of NAHEP Integrated Development Project, said PEQ can offer lucrative job and business opportunities for agricultural graduates in the future. “New diseases in plants pose a risk to bio-security and strict measures are needed to manage it effectively to reduce economic losses,” he said.
