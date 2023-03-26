Awareness rally on TB in Mandi

Mandi, March 25
The Health Department organised an awareness rally here yesterday on the occasion of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day. “Yes, we can end TB” was the theme of Tuberculosis Day this year.
Former Health Minister Kaul Singh Thakur flagged off the rally from the Regional Hospital in Mandi. Students of Government Nursing College and Industrial Training Institute participated in the rally.
Thakur said, “As many as 2,700 TB patients were treated in Mandi district, where the recovery rate is 91 per cent. Currently 1,327 patients of simple TB and 45 of drug-resistant TB are undergoing treatment in the district.”
