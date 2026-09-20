Awareness, timely treatment key to preventing snakebite deaths: Padma Shri awardee Dr Omesh Bharti

Community awareness, timely response and prompt medical treatment are crucial to preventing deaths from snakebites, Chief Medical Officer, Kangra, Padma Shri awardee Dr Omesh Bharti said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a district-level workshop organised by Dharamsala Hospital to mark International Snakebite Awareness Day. The workshop was jointly organised by the Kangra Health Department, Gunjan NGO and the SARPA-ICMR project.

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The workshop focused on snakebite prevention, appropriate first response and timely referral to healthcare facilities. Representatives of gram panchayats, Jagori, CORD, Inner Wheel Club Dharamsala, Rotary Club Dharamsala, Barol Nirman Utthan Parishad and the District Disaster Management Authority participated in the programme.

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Dr Bharti said people needed to be equipped with scientific information about snakebites and appropriate medical intervention. Referring to the 2026 theme, “Snakebite Survivors and Rescuers – Champions for Change: Turning Experiences into Awareness and Awareness into Life-Saving Action”, he stressed the importance of using the experiences of survivors and rescuers to spread awareness.

He advised people to use torches while moving outdoors at night, wear footwear and take measures to prevent snakes and other venomous creatures from entering homes. Controlling rodent infestation was also important, he said.

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In case of a snakebite, the victim should be kept calm and taken to the nearest health facility without unnecessary delay, Dr Bharti said. People could call the 108 ambulance service or the Disaster Management helpline 1077 when required. He also urged people not to waste time on faith healing or other unproven remedies.

SARPA-ICMR research scientist Archana Phull spoke about snakebite prevention, safety measures and appropriate response. She stressed the need to take scientific and fact-based information to communities and dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding snakes and snakebites.

Discussions were also held on common myths and misconceptions about snakebites and their treatment. Snake rescuers, panchayat representatives, members of the Rotary Club, Inner Wheel and Lions Club, and Health Department officials participated in the workshop.