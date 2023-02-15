Awareness workshop for industrialists at Una

UNA, FEBRUARY 14
An awareness workshop for industrialists on the MSME Sustainable ZED scheme of the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, was held today in Una.
Bharat Vaibhav, MSME ZED consultant and trainer, made a presentation to the participants on behalf of the Department of MSME where Anshul Dhiman, Joint Director of the State Industries Department, was the chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion, Vaibhav said the aim of the scheme was to provide certification to the industrial units in ‘Zero Defect, Zero Effect’ (ZED) practices and motivate entrepreneurs, provide them technical consultancy, handholding support and financial assistance to achieve the certification objectives. He said three types of certifications were provided to the manufacturing units, which were bronze, silver and gold certifications.
Bharat Vaibhav informed that in order to achieve bronze certification, the unit must conform to five basic parameters, while for silver certification, 14 parameters must be qualified. In order to achieve gold certification, 20 parameters must be met, he said, adding that the department provides consultancy services for certifications at highly subsidized rates. Others who were present included Suresh Sharma, Pramod Sharma and CS Kapoor, Presidents of the Haroli, Gagret and Mehatpur Industrial area associations respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
Govt approves setting up of 2 lakh agri credit societies, fishery and dairy cooperatives in next 5 years
Seeks to strengthen cooperative movement in the country and ...