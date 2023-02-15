Awareness workshop for industrialists at Una

Our Correspondent

UNA, FEBRUARY 14

An awareness workshop for industrialists on the MSME Sustainable ZED scheme of the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, was held today in Una.

Bharat Vaibhav, MSME ZED consultant and trainer, made a presentation to the participants on behalf of the Department of MSME where Anshul Dhiman, Joint Director of the State Industries Department, was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaibhav said the aim of the scheme was to provide certification to the industrial units in ‘Zero Defect, Zero Effect’ (ZED) practices and motivate entrepreneurs, provide them technical consultancy, handholding support and financial assistance to achieve the certification objectives. He said three types of certifications were provided to the manufacturing units, which were bronze, silver and gold certifications.

Bharat Vaibhav informed that in order to achieve bronze certification, the unit must conform to five basic parameters, while for silver certification, 14 parameters must be qualified. In order to achieve gold certification, 20 parameters must be met, he said, adding that the department provides consultancy services for certifications at highly subsidized rates. Others who were present included Suresh Sharma, Pramod Sharma and CS Kapoor, Presidents of the Haroli, Gagret and Mehatpur Industrial area associations respectively.