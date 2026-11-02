Axe falls on 24 Himachal teachers over poor board results

Poor performance in board examinations is now set to cost teachers in Himachal Pradesh, with the Directorate of School Education initiating disciplinary action against 24 teachers for failing to deliver satisfactory results in Class X and XII examinations.

In a significant move to fix accountability, the directorate has ordered the withholding of annual increments of 24 teachers, 18 trained graduate teachers and six lecturers. Director of School Education Ashish Kohli said the department had initiated the process of penalising teachers who failed to achieve the prescribed result benchmarks.

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The action follows show-cause notices issued earlier this year to 123 TGTs and lecturers over poor subject-wise performance. Principals and headmasters of schools that recorded results significantly below the state’s overall pass percentage were also served notices.

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The department has been enforcing performance-based accountability for the past two years. Teachers whose subject-wise results fall below 50 per cent of the overall board pass percentage in the respective subject are liable for action. For principals and headmasters, the prescribed threshold is 25 per cent of the overall board result. Teachers recording zero per cent results were also summoned to the directorate to explain their performance.

Meanwhile, the department is extending its focus to Classes V and VIII, where students can now be detained for unsatisfactory academic performance.

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Students failing the regular examinations will get another opportunity after two months. During this period, concerned teachers will be required to conduct remedial classes to help them improve. However, those failing the re-examination will be detained.

The move signals a stricter approach towards academic accountability, with the department seeking to improve learning outcomes across government schools.