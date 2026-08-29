Ayurveda and Panchakarma therapies combat oxidative stress, claims study

A research study conducted by Dr Pallavi has highlighted the potential role of Ayurvedic and Panchakarma therapies in reducing oxidative stress and improving the body’s natural health balance. Prolonged oxidative stress has been linked to several serious diseases, including cancer, making it an area of growing health concern.

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The study, based on an Ayurvedic approach to managing oxidative stress, examined the effectiveness of traditional therapeutic procedures, including Anu Taila and Uttar Basti, in improving physiological health parameters.

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Oxidative stress occurs when the production of harmful free radicals in the body exceeds its ability to neutralise them. Modern lifestyles, marked by unhealthy food habits, stress, pollution and other environmental factors, are considered among the major reasons for the increasing incidence of oxidative stress.

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According to the study, oxidative stress can adversely affect the body’s natural defence system and may contribute to several health complications. The research therefore explored whether Ayurvedic principles and Panchakarma procedures could provide supportive benefits in reducing its impact.

Dr Pallavi said Ayurveda places considerable emphasis on maintaining a balance between the body’s systems and strengthening natural immunity. The study examined the effectiveness of traditional treatment procedures in restoring this balance and reducing factors associated with oxidative stress.

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As part of the research, the Ultrasound Applebaum Score was also used to assess changes in the condition of patients. The study was conducted over a period of about three months and involved 60 participants.

The findings reportedly showed improvement in several parameters following Ayurvedic treatment. According to the research, the results indicated that traditional therapies could play a useful supportive role in improving the body’s natural resistance and restoring physiological balance.

The study noted that while oxidative stress is a natural process in the human body, its excessive accumulation can damage cells and tissues. Researchers have linked prolonged oxidative stress with ageing and a number of chronic diseases. The findings, therefore, underline the importance of preventive healthcare and proper lifestyle management.

Dr Pallavi said the research aimed to scientifically evaluate traditional Ayurvedic practices through modern assessment methods. She added that Ayurveda focuses not only on treating disease but also on maintaining the body’s natural balance and preventing the development of health complications. Experts associated with Ayurvedic medicine said the study could encourage further scientific research into traditional therapies and their possible role alongside modern medical approaches.